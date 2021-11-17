Unathi Nkayi fired by Kaya FM

Johannesburg- Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi has been fired by Kaya FM, the station announced on Wednesday.

The popular radio station in a statement said it had decided to terminate Nkayi’s contract “effective immediately”.

“Ms Nkayi’s contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents had occurred, which resulted in the breakdown of the trust relationship between the two parties. The business can further confirm that due process was followed and the decision was therefore made to part ways with Ms Nkayi,” the station said, before adding that her version of events was carefully considered and found wanting.

Nkayi hosted the midday Joy Show on weekdays from 12-3 pm.

Nkayi is a Rhodes University Journalism and Drama graduate, and a University of Utrecht International Media Studies graduate.

She joined Kaya FM just over a year ago after a three-year hiatus from the radio.

Sunday World understands that Nkayi recently had a verbal spat with one of the station’s popular presenters which led to disciplinary action taken against her.

In 2017, Unathi unexpectedly quit Metro FM after 10 years at the station.

She later explained that ‘she didn’t like what was going on. The story will be updated to reflect Nkayi’s comment.

