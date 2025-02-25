Uncle sentenced to life imprisonment for raping niece

A 23-year-old man from Mokopane in the Waterberg region of Limpopo has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 13-year-old niece.

The suspect, whose identity cannot be revealed to protect the identity of the minor child due to their close relationship, was sentenced in the Mokopane regional court on Monday.

The accused pleaded guilty and admitted that on October 24, 2024, he entered the room of the victim, forcefully removed her clothes, and raped her at his homestead at Malepetleke village.

The victim reported the incident to the nurses at the local clinic, and upon examination, it was confirmed that she was raped.

The incident was reported at Mahwelereng police station, and the suspect was arrested.



In aggravation of sentence, the state prosecutor, Takalani Sydney Mboyi, submitted that the offence had affected the victim emotionally, and she could not focus on her studies.

Prescribed minimum sentence

He further submitted that the accused was not remorseful and, instead of being a protector, he betrayed the trust of his niece by sexually abusing her.

He concluded by submitting that there are no substantial or compelling circumstances warranting the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence and recommended that the prescribed minimum sentence be imposed.

As a result, the court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment.



The director of public prosecutions in the province, advocate Ivy Thenga, said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomes the sentence.

“As the NPA, we stand firm against the abuse of women and children,” said Thenga.

“We further praise the good work done by advocate Mboyi in handling the case and all other stakeholders involved in achieving this conviction.”



Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content