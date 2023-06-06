Uncle who raped nieces sentenced for life

A 46-year-old man has been sentenced to life for the rape of his nieces aged 13 and six years old.

The sentence was handed down by the Madadeni regional court based in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday and his name was entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

The victims, said to be cousins, were raped on numerous occasions by the man, who lived with them.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkissoon-Kara said: “He raped the 13-year-old girl on two different occasions when her granny was not around. The six-year-old was raped in 2019, also when she was alone at home. He had threatened them not to tell anyone, however the victims confided in each other, and their violations came to light,” said Ramkissoon-Kara.

In their impact statements, the older girl said she was suicidal at some point and her grades at school were affected. She also ran away from home.

The younger girl said that the incident affected her mentally. She still has nightmares about what happened.

