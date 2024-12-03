Undocumented migrant accused of killing Amantle abandons bail

The man accused of the vicious and senseless rape and killing of six-year-old Amantle Samane has abandoned bail.

Phethe Sara Simiao, who is illegally in the country, informed the court that he is no longer interested in pursuing his initial bail application.

He said this as he briefly appeared before the Protea magistrate’s court in Soweto on Monday.

During his previous appearance, he said he was applying for bail because he was a first-time offender.

Simiao, who had previously stated that he was ill and required medical care due to alleged assault by other inmates during his incarceration, was taken into custody after the police searched for him.

After images of Simiao went viral on social media, the people of Soweto banded together to search for him until he was taken into custody.

According to reports, the young Amantle was playing with friends when Simiao allegedly lured her into a shack he was renting.

He allegedly raped and strangled Amantle to death. Later, the young girl’s half-naked body was discovered in the shack.

The case has been postponed to January 27.

I’m on the side of the child

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who attended the first court hearing, said the court should not grant him bail.

Mchunu said he can only imagine what the family of the minor is going through.

“I heard the suspect talking about bail; I don’t know what freedom he wants after this. And I am on the side of the child,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the community for collaborating with the police to apprehend the suspect.

“The people of Orlando and the surrounding areas stood up and said this person must be apprehended,” Mchunu said.

“I want communities to understand the role they play when they do not sit on the names of the criminals. They helped speed up this process.”

