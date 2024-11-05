Undocumented foreigner jailed for killing lover over lobola

The Gauteng high court sentenced an undocumented 49-year-old man named Louis Moyo to life in prison for the murder of Thobile Grace Khoza.

In addition, Moyo received an extra six months in prison for illegally entering the country. In recognition of the gravity of his actions, he entered a guilty plea to both charges.

The terrible event happened on March 12, when a domestic argument turned violent.

The couple had been living together since 2020, according to police investigations headed by Sergeant Mkhize.

The couple got into a fight over R15 000 that Moyo planned to use to pay Lobola and was in Khoza’s bank account.

Moyo used a variety of weapons to viciously attack the 41-year-old Khoza during the altercation, stabbing her and causing her to bleed to death.

He locked the room after the assault and ran away.

Three days later, on March 15, the landlord discovered Khoza’s dead and decomposing body after noticing an odd smell and the presence of flies.

Premeditated murder

When the police apprehended Moyo shortly after, they discovered that he had the victim’s bank card, identity document, and cellphone.

In his plea, Moyo acknowledged that his actions were premeditated and that he had committed the horrible act in a fit of rage.

In closing arguments, the state prosecutor emphasised the senselessness of the violence committed against an innocent woman who was tragically betrayed despite having every right to feel safe in her home.

Judge Dosio denounced Moyo’s actions during the sentencing, emphasising a flagrant disrespect for South African law and the seriousness of gender-based violence (GBV), which has grown to be a major problem.

In order to prevent violence against women, the judge reaffirmed the need for the legal system to take decisive action and impose harsher penalties on those who commit such crimes.

The National Prosecuting Authority is unwavering in its resolve to stop GBV and make sure victims receive justice.

This case highlights the critical need for early intervention and support services in order to stop more tragedies brought on by intimate partner violence.

