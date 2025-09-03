Undocumented migrants nabbed for hacking Limpopo man, woman with axe

Police have apprehended a second suspect, aged 51, in connection with the brutal murder and attempted murder that occurred at Wegdraai village on Monday.

His accomplice, a 20-year-old man, was arrested immediately after the incident on Monday, which involved the hacking of a 55-year-old man with an axe and severe injuries to a 38-year-old woman.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect, who had been on the run, was arrested on Tuesday night.

He was found in Alldays outside Makhado hiding in a truck headed towards Zimbabwe.

“Upon arrival, the suspect was found carrying a bag of clothes in an attempt to flee the country. Like his younger brother, he was also found to be in the country illegally,” said Ledwaba.

Both suspects are expected to appear before the Senwabarwa Magistrate’s Court Wednesday on charges of murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, welcomed the swift arrest and applauded community members for assisting police in ensuring the suspect did not evade justice.

Unknown man stabbed to death

Meanwhile, police in Mankweng in the Capricorn district are investigating a case of murder following the discovery of an unknown man’s body at Mamadimo Park on Monday.

The discovery came after the police received a complaint about an unknown man who might be in his early 30s lying unconsciously on the street next to Molapi sports ground.

Upon their arrival on the scene, the officers found an unknown male with multiple wounds on the legs and arms.

The emergency medical services personnel were summoned to the scene, where he was declared dead.

The motive for the murder is unknown, and no arrest has been made. Meanwhile, police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

