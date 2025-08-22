‘Undocumented’ Mozambican sangoma in court over possession of human tissue

A 26-year-old Mozambican traditional healer, Aizeque Zacaria Cumbuia, appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court on Friday, charged with possession of human tissue.

The discovery was made on August 7 during a police investigation into a gruesome murder in Brits. A female victim was killed, her body parts removed, and her remains burned.

“We were horrified to find human tissue in the suspect’s possession,” said a police spokesperson, underscoring the gravity of the case.

Found with murder victim’s body parts

Cumbuia was allegedly found with human tissue in a room where he practised as a sangoma (traditional healer).

“The evidence was uncovered during a thorough search linked to the Brits murder investigation,” the spokesperson added.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Cumbuia may also face charges of kidnapping, murder, defiling a corpse, and violating South Africa’s Immigration Act, as he is suspected of being in the country illegally.

The murder is linked to the 2023 killing of 20-year-old Gontse Makhubela. Her organs were allegedly found in Cumbuia’s possession.

During his arrest he was found in possession of human remains believed to be that of Makhubela, 20.

The young woman was allegedly lured by another man, Serame Moroke. The instruction allegedly came from Cumbuia, for Makhubela to be killed for ritual purposes.

Victim lured from shop by ‘client’

Makhubela was establishing her post-matric life when she was brutally murdered.

She was working as an intern at a furniture shop. Her assailants, posing as potential clients at the shop, lured her to her death.

Two other suspects, including another Mozambican traditional healer, have been arrested.

In court, the case was postponed to August 28, 2025, for a formal bail application. The state has, however, voiced out that they plan to oppose Cumbuia’s bail.

A prosecutor stated: “The severity of these crimes and the ongoing investigation demand that the accused remain in custody.”

