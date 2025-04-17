Undocumented Nigerians caught with drugs worth about R1m

Two Nigerians were taken into custody by the police on Tuesday in Delft, Western Cape, for drug dealing.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi, two Nigerian nationals, ages 40 and 43, were taken into custody after being discovered in possession of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of nearly R1-million.

“Police members of the anti-economic crimes task team conducted an intelligence-driven operation on Tuesday, 16 April 2025, and in the process detained two Nigerian nationals for dealing in drugs,” said Swaartbooi.

“The members operationalised the information at their disposal and approached the premises believed to be a drug production facility in Delft.

“When they entered the facility, they discovered and confiscated 5.3kg of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of R795 000.

“They detained a 43-year-old Nigerian national for dealing in drugs and the contravention of the Immigration Act,” said Swartbooi.

Contravention of Immigration Act

A further investigation led the police to unidentified premises in Bellville.

“Upon their arrival a search ensued, which led to the recovery of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of R135 000,” said Swaartbooi.

“They detained a 40-year-old Nigerian woman for dealing in drugs and the contravention of the Immigration Act.”

He said the suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Bellville magistrate’s court on various charges, including possession of drugs and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Similarly, police have arrested two males for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and the possession of drugs in separate incidents.

The arrests occurred on Monday and Tuesday.

Stop-and-search operations

Swartbooi said police members of the public order policing were busy with crime-combating activities in Ravensmead on Monday when they pursued information at their disposal, which led them to premises in Christine Court, where they proceeded with a search.

He said police then detained a 30-year-old man who was found in possession of drugs.

“Meanwhile, Lentegeur police conducted stop-and-search operations on Tuesday, when they saw a suspicious man who tried to evade them.

“The members followed the man on foot and apprehended him near Pasteurhof. They searched him and confiscated a 9mm Z88 pistol with ammunition.

“They detained the adult male for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

He said the suspects appeared at the Goodwood and Mitchells Plain magistrate’s courts for various charges, including possession of drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

