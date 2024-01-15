Unemployed youth advised to register for free online courses

Unemployed Ekurhuleni youth have been urged to take advantage of free online courses to expand their knowledge on entrepreneurship and business ventures.

The City of Ekurhuleni announced in a statement recently that the courses will be facilitated by Cisco, a computer information systems company.

The international technology company has partnered with the City of Ekurhuleni, the National Library of South Africa, and the Gauteng department of sport, recreation, arts and culture to present the entrepreneurship skills.

Zweli Dlamini, City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson, said the courses will be offered as a two-part series over three months.

Need to show commitment

“To ensure that we leave no one behind, candidates who have successfully registered can complete these free online courses at any of the city’s 47 libraries which offer free access to computers and Wi-Fi connection,” said Dlamini.

He said those who have access to devices can access relevant websites from anywhere.

However, they must be the residents of Ekurhuleni, have completed matric, and must not have a formal business or related qualification.

“Applicants must be committed to completing the courses,” said Dlamini.

Assistance for missing middle

Meanwhile, the Department of Higher Education and Training has announced that it can fund under half of the estimated 68 446 students from the missing middle category in 2024.

Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande said on Sunday that the government has committed R3.8-billion to support the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in 2024.

“This amount comprises R1.5-billion from the national skills fund and training authorities [Setas],” said Nzimande.

“This amount will cover 47% of the estimated 68 446 missing middle school students, that is 31 884 of the 68 446 missing middle students.”

Meanwhile, NSFAS spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said the fund will continue with the direct payment scheme following a decision to cancel the contracts it had with four fintech companies over corruption allegations in 2023.

