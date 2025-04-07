Unemployed youth to benefit from teacher assistant programme

The teacher assistant programme, which provided stipends to millions of unemployed youth in South Africa, is expected to return.

The initiative was first launched while the nation was battling Covid-19 in 2020.

At the weekend, the Department of Basic Education announced that eligible applicants should look for an official notice from the department outlining the application procedures.

The statement emphasises that the Industrial Development Corporation, in its capacity as the implementing agent, is assisting with the Phase V implementation of the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) in order to furnish stipends to beneficiaries.

“The BEEI programme targets youth aged 18-34 turning 35 by the end of March 2026 to assist and support teaching and learning.

“This follows the successful implementation of Phases I-IV, implemented in 2020-2023, where more than 1.1-million job opportunities were created for youth,” the department said.

The statement further said the department plans to create more than 200 000 job opportunities for youth placed in schools across all nine provinces.

Beware of scammers

“Provinces are preparing for implementation of Phase V. The department will communicate formally once the system is ready to launch.”

However, potential candidates have been warned about scammers.

“The department will be working with SAYouth.mobi for the recruitment of young people. This will be the only source for recruitment,’ reads the statement.

“The department would therefore like to encourage young people to register on SA Youth.mobi; if registered in the past, ensure that login details are renewed, ensuring readiness for the application process.”

Through this programme, the youth will gain soft skills.

“Schools will explain their school ethos, request youth to sign work contracts and job descriptions, manage their time as their school operates at specific times daily, teach communication skills as youth need to communicate with the school staff as well as learners on a daily basis, teach reading and writing skills, and teach professionalism, as the education ecosystem is characterised by ‘professionalism’ as well as self-confidence and self-esteem.”

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content