‘Unemployment, inequality are human rights issues’ – Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called for urgent and sustained efforts to address unemployment and inequality, describing them as fundamental human rights issues.

Speaking at the national Human Rights Day commemoration in Kariega, the Deputy President acknowledged South Africa’s economic progress. But he said the country’s 31.9% unemployment rate remained an indicator of persistent socio-economic challenges.

“The pursuit of a just and equitable society is a complex endeavour. While South Africa has experienced notable economic growth through expanding economic participation, the harsh reality of a 31.9% unemployment rate starkly reveals our ongoing struggle against poverty and inequality,” he said.

Human rights issue

He stressed that this was not just an economic issue. It was a matter of fairness and human rights, requiring collective action from all sectors of society.

“This is not merely an economic issue. It represents a fundamental matter of human rights and fairness. This demands concerted and sustained effort from all of us. The lack of economic and employment opportunities has a direct correlation to poverty. And it exacerbates inequality,” he said.

He highlighted the government’s efforts to create economic opportunities through policy and legislative measures. And he cited key employment programmes that have benefitted millions of young people.

“Government is working to create more opportunities for all citizens through various policy and legislative frameworks. Programmes such as the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative are providing work experience to over 1.5 million young people. And 70% of them are women,” he said.

Skills for the youth

Other initiatives like the National Skills Fund Disabilities Programme and the Social Employment Fund also address youth unemployment. Mashatile emphasised that government remains committed to strengthening the safety net for the most vulnerable. No one will be left behind, he said.

He underscored the significance of youth engagement in shaping South Africa’s democracy. This against the backdrop of Human Rights Day. Across the country, he said, young people continue to step forward to shape the future of the nation’s democracy.

They are ensuring that the rights enshrined in the Constitution are not just theoretical but truly lived. He lauded young leaders participating in the Mandela-Sobukwe Leadership Camp at Nelson Mandela University.

An initiative supported by the Departments of Higher Education and Training, and the Health Department.

Youth leadership commended

“This leadership programme is about more than just discussions. It is about preparing young leaders to champion civic engagement. Also ethical leadership and economic justice, in their institutions and communities,” he said.

This year’s commemoration theme was “Deepening a Culture of Social Justice and Human Rights”. He emphasised the need to equip young people with the necessary tools and platforms to effect meaningful change.

“We must ensure that we continue to empower young people with the correct tools. As well as platforms and opportunities to become the leaders of tomorrow. Leaders who, like Nelson Mandela and Robert Sobukwe, do not just accept the status quo. Ones who actively work to transform it for the better,” he said.

Mashatile commended young people nationwide for their efforts in advocating for justice and progress.

“I commend the young people in this programme, whom I am told are here in the stadium. As well as all those across the country who continue to fight for dignity, justice, and progress. South Africa’s future is in your hands. And today, we celebrate your voices. Your leadership, and your unwavering commitment to human rights,” he said.

Building a just society

Mashatile said building a just society involves ensuring continued access to critical services. These include electricity, water, housing and sanitation to improve the quality of life for citizens.

He noted that government has made substantial progress towards achieving these rights. Between 2011 and 2022, access to water rose to 88.5%. Access to improved sanitation reached 80.7%.

“We are also working to increase access to affordable housing. This through initiatives such as First Home Finance. This programme is about the provision of serviced sites for qualifying beneficiaries. Also small-scale affordable rentals and other strategic interventions that go beyond legislative measures. And this aims to address the 2.4 million housing backlog,” he said.

Land expropriation

Mashatile underscored the nation’s land reform agenda as a crucial step in addressing historical injustices. It acknowledged that land dispossession remains one of the most lasting and difficult legacy of the apartheid era.

He mentioned the Expropriation Act, signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in January this year. It signifies a shift towards a more inclusive approach to land ownership.

And it incorporates the principle of “public interest” in land acquisition. It also demonstrates a commitment to social justice and redress, he said.

Rectifying historical injustices

“We would like to reiterate that South Africa, as a sovereign state, would not disregard its policies and activities. Those aimed at rectifying historical injustices due to external pressure. We are confident that we have chosen the correct path to establishing an equitable society. And we will not deviate from it,” the Deputy President said.

This year’s Human Rights Day events were held at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium, in Kariega. They were held under the theme “Deepening a Culture of Social Justice and Human Rights”.

The theme calls for renewed commitment from all levels of society to accelerate practical solutions for inclusive growth. Also for job creation, poverty reduction, and addressing the high cost of living. This while building a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

South Africa commemorates Human Rights Day annually on March 21. This is in remembrance of the Sharpeville Massacre of 1960. A total of 69 anti-apartheid protesters were killed by apartheid police. The day also honours the 35 people killed on March 21 1985 in Uitenhage and KwaLanga. Apartheid police targeted community members after a funeral at this incident.

SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content