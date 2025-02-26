Union calls for security to be beefed up after Soweto clinic robbery

Labour union Public Servants Association (PSA) has raised concern for the safety of government employees.

This after a group of armed men robbed healthcare workers at Chiawelo Community Health Centre in Soweto last Tuesday.

On that fateful day, the men impersonating Gauteng crime prevention wardens, also known as Amapanyaza, entered the clinic.

They pretended to be patients

They pretended to need medical care .

The thugs had forcefully entered the guard room and held security officers at gunpoint. They then went through the centre robbing staff and guards of whatever property in their possession. They further assaulted a medical officer then fled the scene before police arrived.

The PSA stated that it was concerned that the safety of healthcare workers was at stake due to criminality.

PSA Gauteng manager Olivia Mashigo said: “The PSA urges the Gauteng Health Department to implement stricter security measures to protect employees working the night shifts.

Union demands more protection

“The PSA also urges police to intervene and provide regular monitoring services at this public health facility to prevent future incidents. Ensuring the safety of healthcare workers is paramount, and immediate action is required to safeguard those dedicated to serving the community,” said Mashigo.

Residents near the centre also raised concerns about the number of security guards at the facility, especially at night.

“We are very concerned about the level of security at the facility, as the number of guards on duty is minimal.

“You can’t expect two security guards to protect such a huge facility, where there are also medical staff and patients who come through for emergency medical attention.

“These criminals live among us and are aware of what is happening at the facility, hence the [brazen] robbery,” said Tondani Mukwevho.

Last month two nurses were attacked at a Limpopo clinic

Another resident, Richard Mofokeng, said that it was quite alarming that this robbery came hot on the heels of what happened at Ga-Chuene Clinic last month. Two nurses at the Limpopo clinic were robbed and raped at gunpoint.

“We need medical care, and this facility and its staff are helping us a lot as they work for 24 hours. But if they are attacked while serving the community, clearly there is a serious problem.

“Our people live in fear in their homes and at work, fearing that they could be attacked by criminals anytime. This is a sad situation that needs to be addressed quickly. We can’t be reading about our healthcare workers being attacked every time yet nothing is done to deal with the crisis,” said Mofokeng.

Guards expected to bring a stick to a gunfight

Mabel Mngomezulu said she was against security companies placing unarmed guards to protect staff and patients at the clinic.

“How will you fight armed men while you don’t have a firearm? Those guards are given batons, and when thugs attack, you can’t be using a stick to fight gunmen. Something needs to be done quickly to address this or else nobody will want to work in such an environment.

