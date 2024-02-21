Union slams move to cancel doctors’ overtime work

The Gauteng department of health has alerted doctors that their overtime work would be cancelled pending review at the start of the new financial year.

This was internally circulated in a letter of withdrawal of delegation to approve applicants for commutted overtime for the 2024/2005 financial year. The letter was signed by Arnold Lesiba Malotana, head of department at Gauteng health.

Challenges

“The department is currently facing a number of challenges on the approval and management of Commuted Overtime. Therefore, it has become necessary to withdraw the delegation to approve overtime applications for the upcoming 2024/2005 financial year.

“The Corporate Services team is diligently reviewing the policy and procedures governing the approval process. Once this review is finalised, the revised guidelines will promptly be communicated to all accounting officers,” reads the letter. Sunday World has seen the said letter.

Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union (Haitu) spokesperson Lerato Mthunzi said they did not welcome the sudden overtime review. She said this would harshly affect the healthcare system on the ground.

Threat to disrupt hospitals and clinics

Mthunzi added that this would disrupt hospitals and clinics as doctors would also work 40 hours a week.

“The contracts that doctors signed are conditioned on 40-hours. They are all expected to be on duty Monday to Friday. And at 4pm, when they knock off, that is when overtime begins because casualties still need their (doctors’) attention. And emergencies are not limited to regular working hours.

“As it stands, South Africa does not have enough doctors. They are basically saying that people should die after hours…

“[Despite] challenges faced by the department, health should be prioritised because people’s lives are on the [line] here,” said Mthunzi.

She said the month of March is used to renew commuted overtime, a process overseen by chief executive officers of hospitals or clinics. Mthunzi said the letter took power from the CEOs. They would also be unable to do or confirm their rosters before giving it to someone else, she added.

Recipe for disaster

She said this was recipe for disaster as they foresee more adverse events and patients dying as a result. The department taking power from the CEOs was their effort in centralising the matter, she said.

“It is even saddening that the person who signed off this letter is just an EMS (Emergency Medical Services) guy with few years’ experience in paramedics. He is trying to dictate how doctors should work in the country. These are people with years of experience and knowledge on how to save people’s lives,” said Mthunzi.

“On the other hand, this drastic change will affect doctors’ lifestyles. This is because it is known that they counted on overtime salaries for their monthly finances. Well, those who did not sign up for overtime, will see no financial changes. Because it is not compulsory, of course.”

It is not clear if the cancellation of doctors’ overtime applies to national or provincial health department only.

The Gauteng health department did not respond to questions sent to them by Sunday World regarding the matter.

This is a developing story.

