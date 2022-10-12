Unions turn down revised 5% wage offer from Transnet

Unions representing hundreds of striking Transnet workers on Wednesday rejected the company’s revised 5% wage offer.

Trade union federation Cosatu affiliate, the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), said it will not accept anything below a double-digit increase.

“Transnet offering a 5% increase is an insult to other workers, as some of its staff members take home a bonus of R8-million,” said Satawu.

Satawu received strong support from Cosatu which criticised the company’s revised offer, saying the cost of living in South Africa is rising rapidly.

“We are behind the workers and we will put the necessary pressure on Transnet to make sure that the workers get what they want,” said Cosatu.

Transnet said its recognised unions, the United National Transport Union and Satawu, will reconvene again for conciliation talks facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

“Transnet is hopeful that the unions will formally table their position to enable the company to assess its feasibility, taking into account affordability and sustainability imperatives for the business, balanced with the needs of employees,” said Transnet.

The company added that it remains committed to a speedy resolution to the current impasse to enable the business to focus its attention on the sustainable turnaround and improvement of operations.

