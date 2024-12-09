Universities should lead the way in gender equality

In November, Professor Nokuthula Sibiya started her tenure as vice-chancellor and principal of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT). She is a nurse by profession and contributes to the health sector through her research.

That she is the first woman to hold the position in MUT’s 45-year existence is an indictment of the state of transformation in our universities. She is one of only seven women vice-chancellors in South Africa’s 26 public universities. This figure is even more unsettling when one considers universities as the custodians of knowledge production.

As communities of reason which pride themselves on promoting the free pursuit of rational inquiry, it is not out of order to expect universities to lead the way as examples of more equal institutions in society.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below. https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

