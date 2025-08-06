University of Limpopo students want attempted rape suspect expelled

The University of Limpopo’s student representative council (SRC) has described the suspension of a student who is accused of an attempted rape as “lenient” and wants him expelled from the institution.

This is according to SRC president, Kamogelo Poto, who said students were unhappy about the decision by the university to suspend the suspect.

“The suspect, facing accusations of attempted rape, has been causing problems on campus. He has in the past managed to get away with other serious incidents he has committed,” Poto said.

Students have expressed their dissatisfaction with the university’s decision to suspend the accused, as they have previously accused him of bullying.

Female students urged to speak up

“In the previous incidents, he has attacked other students, including physically disabled students, before taking their money, cellphones, and other valuable items, and yet he managed to get away with the crimes.

“Students are up in arms, and they want nothing but to see him gone.”

Poto has also encouraged other female students to speak up whenever they encounter physical abuse from their boyfriends.

“Gender-based violence is a problem in our society, and we urged women not to die in silence whenever they find themselves in an abusive relationship to avoid the gruesome outcomes which always end up with the words ‘justice for so-and-so’,” Poto said.

According to the information, the accused and his victim, who were believed to be in “an affair”, had an argument at the campus library, and the suspect demanded that the victim bring back everything he had bought for her, including the phone.

Security officers rescued the victim, and after opening an attempted rape case, the suspect was arrested.

University to conduct investigation

Victor Kgomoeswana, the spokesperson for the university, earlier confirmed that the student would remain suspended while the university conducts a full investigation and disciplinary process.

“As a student-centred institution, the university prioritises the safety, dignity, and wellbeing of all its students,” said Kgomoeswana.

“Allegations of gender-based violence are treated with the utmost seriousness.”

According to crime statistics released in March, the police in Limpopo recorded a decrease in rape cases by 7.3% in the second quarter and 2.7% in the third quarter.

