University of Mpumalanga rejects labour abuse claims amid lecturer death backlash

The University of Mpumalanga (UMP) has strongly rejected allegations of unfair labour practices following the death of one of its lecturers, as social media claims and union concerns collide with the institution’s official version of events.

UMP spokesperson Tlangelani Ubisi said videos circulating online falsely accuse the institution of mistreating the late Dr Mpho Motseki.

“The university categorically denies this,” said Ubisi. “These allegations are baseless and disingenuous.”

Depression claims

Ubisi added that the claims form part of a misinformation campaign that is “extremely insensitive and uncultured”, particularly while Motseki’s family is still grieving.

The backlash stems from a social media narrative, amplified in a Facebook post titled Report on the Passing of Dr Mpho Motseki, which paints a troubling picture of a young academic under pressure.

The post claims Motseki struggled with depression, compounded by personal loss and workplace challenges. It states that “her death highlights the importance of addressing mental health, workplace fairness, and institutional responsibility”.

Motseki’s raw deal over post

Central to the allegations is a claim, attributed to a union representative, that Motseki was overlooked for a communication lecturer post despite meeting the requirements to be shortlisted.

“Dr Motseki was a qualified candidate who met the requirements to be shortlisted for a position, yet she was not included,” the post reads.

According to the same account, another individual was appointed while the matter was still under discussion, a development said to have deepened her emotional strain.

Failure to honour Motseki’s memory

The post further alleges that the university failed to hold a memorial service in her honour, sparking public outrage and calls for accountability, compassion and improved support for young professionals in academia.

UMP, however, has pushed back firmly, offering a detailed account of Motseki’s employment status and academic progress.

Ubisi said Motseki was appointed as a permanent lecturer under the Department of Higher Education (DHET) and Training’s New Generation of Academics Programme (nГAP), a national initiative implemented across all 26 public universities to develop emerging scholars.

“A key condition for DHET approval is that participating universities appoint nGAP candidates on a permanent basis from the outset,” said Ubisi. “Accordingly, Dr Motseki was appointed as a permanent lecturer at UMP.”

‘Motseki excelled’

Under the programme, candidates follow a structured six-year pathway combining employment with postgraduate study, with clear milestones required for progression.

Ubisi said Motseki had performed exceptionally well in the programme.

“In this case, Dr Motseki demonstrated exceptional performance throughout the programme, with strong confidence in her ability to complete within a shortened timeframe,” he said.

The university added that her doctoral thesis had already been submitted for language editing, indicating strong progress towards completion.

Triumph and tragedy

In a video seen posted on Facebook in December 2025, recorded during her PhD graduation at the University of the Western Cape, Motseki appears draped in both triumph and tragedy.

Wearing a custom-made dress printed with the faces of her deceased relatives, she spoke softly about the losses she endured during her academic journey.

“This is everyone I lost… my parents, my siblings and their children,” she said, listing her mother and father, two brothers, two sisters, four nephews and nieces, including seven-day-old Thapelo Motseki. The dress also bore her own face, a haunting symbol of survival stitched alongside sorrow.

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