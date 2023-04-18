Upcoming transport forum to shed light on road safety

South Africa has one of the highest rates of road accidents in the world with a significant increase in crashes, injuries, and fatalities happening during holidays.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation, 225 people were killed in road accidents over the Easter weekend, up from 161 in 2022.

This comes as JC Auditors is gearing up to host its monthly transport forum that will focus on crucial elements needed for safe, efficient, and sustainable road transport businesses.

The virtual event will take place on May 4 and will feature a range of experts who will share insights and experiences on the topic.

Oliver Naidoo, MD at JC Auditors, said all road stakeholders have a crucial role in raising awareness and promoting road safety among road users.

“We are doing this so that we can progressively change road user behavior and promote a culture of responsible driving and road use,” said Oliver Naidoo.

“Discussions will focus on the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in the road transport industry.

“Our panel of experts will delve into the reality of what is happening on South Africa’s roads, as well as look at innovative developments to enhance transportation efficiency, reduce operational costs, and increase profitability while promoting sustainability and safety.”

Naidoo emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in promoting safe, efficient, and sustainable transportation in South Africa, saying he hopes the event will inspire further positive developments in the industry.

Among the topics that will be covered are:

The success of the Road Transport Management System in South Africa

Key role of systems in creating a culture of service delivery, safety and sustainability

The journey to becoming a serious player in the transportation of bulk mining products

The essential need to motivate and empower drivers through recognition

Key learnings from an accident investigation expert, and

The role of telematics in providing key diagnostics for a transport business

