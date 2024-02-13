Upmarket lifestyle venue Konka brings down the curtain on Soweto

Konka, the upmarket lifestyle entertainment venue in Soweto, has revealed the details of its season finale.

Konka, which is based in Pimville, announced that its season finale will take place from February 18 to May 18.

Konka announced that it would be starting a new chapter in which it would concentrate on creating outdoor and experiential lifestyle events.

Affluent patrons

The success of Moja Café led to the establishment of this upscale lifestyle establishment, which opened its doors in 2021.

Kutlwano Pitso, a young businessman from Orlando East in Soweto, founded Moja Café, a restaurant and car wash, in 2016.

Pitso, the owner of Konka, began his career in the sales of fragrances after earning a bachelor’s degree in marketing and brand management.

Renowned for drawing celebrities and affluent patrons, the infamous Konka is also known for its pricey menu.

The place is described as an “experience” and plays host to local entertainment personalities like Black Coffee, DBN Gogo, Cassper Nyovest, and DJ Maphorisa.

Many more artists and DJs have all been seen entertaining the masses on the KONKA stage.

Poverty eradication

The Kasi Economy Group has in the past applauded Konka for its success in eradicating poverty in the township.

“This isn’t goodbye; rather, it marks the beginning of something special,” said Konka management in a statement.

“In the summer of 2024, Konka will open its new home, until then, we invite you to join us for a season of unforgettable experiences in Soweto.

“We will continue to focus on crafting experiential lifestyles and outdoor events. Our journey starts with Thaba Echo in March, Durban for the July [horseracing event], the Abu Dhabi F1 weekend, Macufe weekend, NYE in Dubai, Cape Town in January, and the biggest lifestyle festival in Africa.”

Also Read: Lifestyles of the rich and famous: Partying at KONKA and R1m fridges

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content