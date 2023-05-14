News

‘US ambassador is a liar and hoaxer’

By Sunday World
'US ambassador
Reuben Brigety

Controversial US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety has been exposed as a hoaxer and a Picasso of lies for claiming that his attempts to meet the governing party fell on deaf ears.

Brigety this week caused a geopolitical and diplomatic stir when he claimed, without a shred of evidence, that South Africa armed Russia in its fight with Ukraine. This even as SA has always claimed non-alignment in the ongoing conflict. Brigety spewed his bile, which saw the rand plummeting to over R19 to US dollar for the first time in 22 years, at a media briefing on Thursday in Joburg.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.


https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Latest News

Sponsored Content

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.