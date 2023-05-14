‘US ambassador is a liar and hoaxer’

Controversial US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety has been exposed as a hoaxer and a Picasso of lies for claiming that his attempts to meet the governing party fell on deaf ears.

Brigety this week caused a geopolitical and diplomatic stir when he claimed, without a shred of evidence, that South Africa armed Russia in its fight with Ukraine. This even as SA has always claimed non-alignment in the ongoing conflict. Brigety spewed his bile, which saw the rand plummeting to over R19 to US dollar for the first time in 22 years, at a media briefing on Thursday in Joburg.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

