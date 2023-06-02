US embassy not happy with guilty verdict of Eswatini lawmakers

The US embassy in Eswatini has voiced its disappointment and concern after pro-democracy lawmakers were found guilty of murder and terrorism charges.

Mduduzi Bacede Mabuza and Mthandeni Dube were convicted by a high court in Mbabane on Thursday, almost two years after their arrest.

The lawmakers were detained on July 25 2021 on allegations of inciting unrest during protests advocating for political reforms.

The demonstrations, calling for changes to Eswatini’s complex non-party electoral system, were reportedly met with violence from security forces, resulting in the loss of lives.

Following the court’s guilty verdict, the US embassy released a statement drawing attention to the prolonged detention of the two former members of parliament.

The embassy emphasized that the lawmaker’s continued imprisonment hindered their ability to fulfill their roles and represent the concerns of their constituents.

In light of this, the embassy called upon government of Eswatini to uphold transparency in judicial proceedings, protect the integrity of the rule of law, and safeguard human rights.

It also urged government to ensure that individuals are treated justly and provided with the opportunity to express their opinions without fear of retaliation.

“The US embassy is deeply disappointed by the June 1 guilty verdict for members of parliament Mduduzi Bacede Mabuza and Mthandeni Dube,” said the embassy.

“Due to their arrest, long detention, and now guilty verdict, these elected representatives are prevented from representing the voices of their constituents.

“We call on the government of Eswatini to exercise transparency in judicial processes and protect the rule of law and human rights. All Emaswati must have equal protection under the law, including those who voice dissent or call for non-violent reform.”

