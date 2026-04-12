US-Iran talks end in Islamabad without agreement amid deep divisions

The latest round of peace talks between the US and Iran concluded in Pakistan’s capital early on Sunday without any agreement, exposing deep and persistent divisions on critical issues.

According to Iranian sources, Saturday’s negotiations lasted more than 14 hours.

The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while the US team was led by Vice-President JD Vance and included US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

‘US presented its final and best offer’

After the talks, Vance told media that no agreement was reached, noting that the US had presented its “final and best offer”. He added that discussions were conducted in “good faith”, but the proposal had yet to secure acceptance. The US vice-president also said the key question now is whether Iran is willing to demonstrate sustained intent to refrain from pursuing nuclear capabilities, not only in the immediate term but in the years ahead.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency also confirmed the end of the negotiations, stressing the US’s excessive demands hindered a common framework and agreement.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on X that over the past 24 hours, Iran and the US had discussed key negotiation topics, including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, war reparations and the lifting of sanctions. He said the success of this diplomatic process depends on the other side’s seriousness and good faith, and on refraining from maximalist and unlawful demands, while accepting Iran’s rights.

Pakistan’s mediation role

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Sunday that his country will continue to play a constructive role in facilitating engagement and dialogue between Iran and the United States in the days ahead.

“We hope that the two sides continue with the positive spirit to achieve durable peace and prosperity for the entire region and beyond,” Dar said in a televised message.

Officials from Pakistan facilitated this round of negotiations, hosting both delegations for bilateral meetings before direct face-to-face talks began. Unlike previous rounds held in 2025 and early 2026, this round has adopted a compressed format, with only brief pauses between sessions instead of extended breaks for consultations in respective capitals.