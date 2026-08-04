US makes visa bond policy permanent, mostly affecting African countries

Travellers from 50 nations, including 30 in Africa, could face refundable security deposits of up to $20,000 to visit the United States, following the permanent adoption of a visa bond policy by the US Department of State.

The rule took effect on August 3, 2026.

The rule applies to selected applicants for B-1 business and B-2 tourist visas. Consular officers can require bonds of $10,000, $15,000 or $20,000 as a condition of visa issuance. Applicants who comply with the terms of their visas can have the bond returned.

Permanent programme raises maximum to $20,000

The permanent policy follows a pilot programme launched in 2025. The pilot offered bonds of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000; the permanent programme removes the $5,000 tier and raises the maximum to $20,000.

The programme primarily affects African countries, with the state department’s list including countries such as Nigeria, Uganda, Ethiopia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

US officials say the pilot showed that financial bonds can encourage visa holders to comply with immigration rules. AP reported that overstays among affected travellers fell from nearly 45,500 in 2024 to fewer than 50 during the pilot period. However, visa issuance to affected countries also fell by 83%, with many applicants choosing not to pay the bond.

Critics warn that the high upfront cost could deter legitimate business and tourism travellers, particularly from lower-income countries.

​Subscribe To Our Newsletter