US mission lauds SAPS for rescuing pastor

The US mission has extended sincere gratitude to South Africa after a swift action by the cops in rescuing an American national who was abducted.

The man, who was identified as a pastor, was abducted during a church service in Motherwell in Gqeberha last week.

According to the police, the 45-year-old American pastor was rescued by the Hawks on Tuesday from a safe house in KwaMagxaki.

Quick, well-coordinated response

In a statement issued by the mission recently, it applauded the quick, well-coordinated SAPS response. The task was spearheaded by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks). And it included the Anti-Gang Unit, Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team, Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, and other partners.

“Their collaboration with the US Mission is much appreciated. To advance the safety and security of American citizens, the US Mission is steadfast in its commitment to work with South African colleagues,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, three people were killed at the scene after they started shooting at the police.

Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba, spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Hawks, said officers saw a car on the property as they got closer to the house.

Suspects fatally shot during rescue mission

The suspects in the car allegedly tried to escape, and started shooting at the team.

“The officers responded with tactical precision, leading to a high-intensity shootout. Three unidentified suspects were fatally wounded,” explained Fumba.

According to Fumba, the man of the cloth was discovered inside the car where the suspects had attacked.

“Miraculously unharmed, he was immediately assessed by medical personnel. And he is currently in excellent condition.

“This operation demonstrates the critical importance of interagency collaboration and timely intelligence in tackling serious organised crime.

Bravery, professionalism commended

“The Hawks commend the bravery and professionalism of all officers. It lauded all the support personnel involved in securing the victim’s safe return.

“We extend sincere appreciation to all role players. These include our law enforcement members, the public, international partners, and both local and international media. All the support and vigilance was instrumental in this success,” said Fumba.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content