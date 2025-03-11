US remains a strategic and historic partner for SA – Ramaphosa

Government will continue engaging with the US administration and other stakeholders to address the mischaracterisation of South Africa, while also strengthening diplomatic ties between the two countries, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

The president was speaking during a Questions for Oral Reply session in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

“South Africa maintains its active engagement with the US through political, diplomatic and economic channels.

Active engagements with the US

“We have taken note of an Executive Order and recent statements by the current US administration about South Africa and aspects of our domestic and foreign policy. And we have expressed concern about the mischaracterisation of the situation in South Africa, and certain [parts] of our laws and our foreign policy positions,” he said.

Last month, US President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order – titled Addressing Egregious Actions of the Republic of South Africa – ordering, in the main, that as a result of the Expropriation Act, that the US shall not provide aid or assistance to South Africa. The “United States shall promote the resettlement of Afrikaner refugees escaping government-sponsored race-based discrimination, including racially discriminatory property confiscation”, among others.

At the time, the South African government said it remains committed to finding diplomatic solutions to any misunderstandings or disputes arising from the recently promulgated Expropriation Act 13 of 2024 and other policies.

Expropriation Act

Signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in January 2025, the Expropriation Act states that property may not be expropriated arbitrarily or for a purpose other than a public purpose or in the public interest.

The Act, which underwent a five-year public consultation process, was deliberated in Parliament. It is in line with the South African Constitution.

The Act repeals the Expropriation Act of 1975 and allows for the state to expropriate land in the public interest. This is subject to just and equitable compensation.

At Tuesday’s session, the president highlighted that soon after the establishment of the Government of National Unity (GNU) last year, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and the Minister and Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition undertook official visits to Washington DC. They went for engagements with the administration, members of Congress, business and academia.

Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool in Washington DC

“Following the election of President Trump in November last year, I had a telephone call with the President-Elect to congratulate him on his election and to reaffirm our commitment to strengthening relations between our two countries,” President Ramaphosa said.

He also highlighted that Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool has recently been posted to Washington for his second stint as South Africa’s envoy to the US.

Rasool is on the ground with his team, engaging with various stakeholders. They aim to underscore the importance of deepening economic, political, and cultural relations between these two historic partners.

