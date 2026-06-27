US sanctions Rwandan refinery over DRC rebel-linked gold smuggling

The US on Thursday sanctioned two individuals and four Rwandan mining firms, alleging that they were involved in a mineral smuggling network that provides financial support to the M23 rebel group in neighboring DR Congo.

The M23 movement, which re-emerged in 2021, has since seized control of large areas of eastern DR Congo, a region rich in resources including gold, tin and coltan, a mineral widely used in the production of electronics.

Rwanda is accused of providing military support to the M23 rebels, an allegation it denies. Eastern DR Congo has been scarred by violence involving various armed groups for more than three decades.

Fragile peace deal

A fragile peace deal between DR Congo and Rwanda was reached in December under US mediation, but fighting has continued.

In a statement, the US Treasury referred to the agreement and said Washington was imposing the sanctions as part of its efforts to implement the peace deal.

The new sanctions target Gasabo Gold Refinery, which Washington said had “acted as a key partner to Rwandan government officials and M23 rebels as they sourced and transported gold out of eastern DRC.”

It said gold was transported from eastern DR Congo to Rwanda by M23 rebels and members of the Rwandan Defence Force (RDF), before being moved by road and air to Gasabo Gold Refinery in Kigali.

According to the Treasury, at least 60 kilograms of gold were transported from eastern DR Congo to Gasabo Gold through this network in early 2026.

The sanctions also target Gasabo Gold Chairman Jean Malic Kalima and General Manager Bosco Kayobotsi, as well as three other mining companies that Washington said were linked to Kalima.

Several international mining firms have temporarily halted operations in eastern DR Congo as a result of the M23’s advance.

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