Uthukela, Umkhanyakude municipalities no longer under administration

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has resolved to remove the Uthukela and Umkhanyakude district municipalities from administration.

Instead, the municipalities would now be supported by the provincial treasury. This so that they can get their finances and other governance matters in order.

The IFP-led Uthukela municipality has been under administration since 2018 (when the ANC was in power). Some of the issues that led to the measure were allegations of financial mismanagement and nepotism.

An almost similar period applied to Umkhanyakude. Similar matters of governance led to the municipality being placed under administration.

Decision was rescinded in June

The two municipalities were once again put under continued rule of administrator in June this year. But the decision was rescinded during a cabinet meeting held late last month.

The Uthukela municipality was informed about the decision through a letter from the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, to the Speaker of the council, Lihle Nqubuka, dated September 2 2025

“You are hereby notified that on 08 August 2025, the executive council reviewed the intervention in terms of Section 139(1)(b) at uThukela District Municipalities and resolved to terminate the intervention based on the progress made in terms of addressing the intervention triggers,” reads the letter.

Uthukela confirmed that it has been removed from the bad list of municipalities in KZN province.

Successfully addressed issues

“His Worship the Mayor Inkosi Ntandoyenkosi B Shabalala has welcomed the decision of the KwaZulu Natal Provincial Government Executive Council taken on the 06th of August 2025 to terminate the Section 139(1)(b) intervention (Administration). This decision was taken after the District led by Inkosi Shabalala had successfully addressed all the triggers of the intervention,” the municipality said in a statement.

In preparation for the treasury support, on Tuesday, the mayor of ANC-run Umkhanyakude, Siphile Mdaka, met with the MEC of finance, Francois Rodgers. The meeting was to rekindle their working relationship following steps taken by Rodgers. He withdrew his team of experts from the municipality, citing non-cooperation by municipal officials and politicians.

Spokesperson for the provincial government, Bongani Gina, also confirmed the latest developments.

He told Sunday World: “We can confirm that the two municipalities are no longer under section 139 (administration). They have been moved to section 154, where they will get support from the provincial treasury,” he said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content