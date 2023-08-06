Van Damme drags DA through Twitter (X) streets

Former DA senior member Phumzile Van Damme did not waste time to tear apart Helen Zille and John Steenhuisen through Kakato Geri and Mawashi Geri, accompanied by spinning kicks.

Phumzile Van Damme pulled the plug from Norway and dragged Helen and John on the Twitter (X) streets on Wednesday, where she mopped the floor with their scruffy hair, as she told them they should stop talking about her. In a fit of rage, Phumzile Van Damme told Magogo, whom Julius Malema said has botox and wrinkles, that she and the houtkop pilot of DA, John, have a habit of posting about her behind blocked accounts because they know they want none of this smoke.

“You are a sad old woman who has destroyed her legacy & only will be remembered for being divisive and spreading racist hatred and fanning the flames of swart gevaar. Your life is near over. You can’t fix it. That’s how history will remember you,” said Phumzile Van Damme in her fully charged rant

