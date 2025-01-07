Van Reenen’s Pass accident claims lives of 18 people

Eighteen people were killed on Monday night when a truck, taxi, and another vehicle collided on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Simon Zwane, the spokesperson for the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the collision occurred at Van Reenen’s Pass at about 8.30pm.

Five children and 13 adults are among the dead.

An infant survived the crash despite the severity of the impact and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The RTMC said that the cause of the crash is still unknown and will be investigated by the police and RTMC.

Siboniso Duma, KwaZulu-Natal’s MEC for transport and human settlements, drew attention to the notable increase in traffic accidents on the N3, N2, and other national roads brought on by heavy rains.

Duma stated that they had heard about possible flooding in low-lying areas as a result of the intense rains.

Motorists asked to be extra vigilant

He claimed that the heads of the human settlements and transport departments had given him an outline of their contingency plans during his visits to the regions.

Duma asked the road traffic inspectorate team to submit a comprehensive report and expressed his condolences to the deceased’s family.

According to him, the national agency and the human settlements department are working together to help communities whose homes were destroyed by strong winds and rain.

“About eight temporary residential units are being procured to assist families whose houses were totally destroyed in Nkandla. Four other families will receive building materials,” Duma said.

He stated that a dedicated team from the road traffic inspectorate, in collaboration with municipalities, monitors traffic flow on all major highways to safeguard motorists.

“Since January 1, more than 10 people have died on our roads. With the rain, the roads are slippery. We are requesting motorists to be extra careful,” Duma said.

