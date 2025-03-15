News

Vandals sour Zebediela Citrus Estate

By Sunday World
Agri master plan
A citrus farm in Zebediela has been vandalised. / Gallo Images

Vandals have removed a large portion of the electric security fence around the Zebediela Citrus Estate.

This has allowed local domestic animals to graze freely on the farm.


LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.