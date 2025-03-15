Vandals sour Zebediela Citrus Estate

Vandals have removed a large portion of the electric security fence around the Zebediela Citrus Estate.

This has allowed local domestic animals to graze freely on the farm.

At the same time, the neighbouring community has chopped down almost all the orange trees along that side of the estate to use as firewood. Some of the buildings, which used to house both labourers and officials, have also been stripped bare.

It is hard to believe that this dilapidated estate, located about 60km south of Polokwane in Limpopo, was once the largest producer of oranges in the southern hemisphere, supplying thousands of tonnes of oranges to the world.

The farm was once the pride of the nation

“It pains me when I drive past Zebediela Citrus Estate to see no progress since our intervention last year,” Premier Phophi Ramathuba said in her state of the province address recently.

Zebediela Citrus Estate’s troubles started when Bjatladi Communal Property Association’s (BCPA) made a successful land claim against the farm. It was later transferred to the community in 2003.

Hence, the BCPA has been plagued by mismanagement and infighting. This led to several court cases between rival factions.

In late 2023, workers were ordered to stop reporting for work due to the looming liquidation of the farm. It owed more than R170-million.

Business suffered because of infighting among rival factions

“The infighting between the community members has delayed the progress at this once jewel of Zebediela Citrus Estate. We will have to involve the national state to intervene as they are the ones that have power over CPAs,” said Ramathuba.

This week MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Nakedi Kekana met with the committee, including representatives from Ramathuba’s office and the new BCPA, in a bid to resolve the problems at the estate.

“The importance of the citrus farm cannot be overstated, as it plays a crucial role in providing much-needed jobs in the community,” said Kekana.

Plan to bring farm to life meets scepticism

The meeting resolved to institute a master plan to save the farm including exploring investment opportunities. Kekana said “the plan details how the farm could breathe again”.

However, community members are sceptical. “We get excited every time the provincial government promises to restore the plantation but only to be disappointed when nothing happens,” said Maria Lekoloane who has worked at the 3 000-hectare farm for more than 15 years.

By Nakampe Lekwadu

