Vanderbijlpark scholar transport death toll rises to 14, driver to appear in court

The death toll from the devastating scholar transport crash in Vanderbijlpark has risen to 14 after two more learners succumbed to their injuries in hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning.

This was confirmed by the Gauteng Department of Education on Thursday.

The deaths mean that the 22-year-old scholar transport driver involved in the crash is now facing 14 counts of culpable homicide, as well as charges of reckless and negligent driving.

He is scheduled to appear before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, January 22.

The tragic accident occurred on Monday, January 19, when the scholar transport minibus taxi collided with a truck, claiming the lives of learners travelling to school.

Twelve learners died at the scene, while five others were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. One learner has since been discharged, while two later died from their injuries.

Police confirmed that two of the injured learners later died from their injuries, pushing the death toll higher.

“The police have arrested the 22-year-old scholar transport driver who was involved in an accident that claimed the lives of learners in Vanderbijlpark,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

“He was arrested after being discharged from hospital and is facing multiple counts of culpable homicide, as well as reckless and negligent driving,” Masondo added.

Masondo said police officers visited hospitals and the mortuary to verify the number of fatalities and injuries.

“It can be confirmed that 12 learners died at the scene, while five were taken to the nearest hospitals for medical treatment. One has since been discharged, and sadly, two later succumbed to their injuries,” he said.

According to police, the driver of the truck involved in the collision escaped unharmed, while his passenger sustained injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

“The driver of the truck did not sustain any injuries; however, the passenger was injured and remains in hospital,” Masondo confirmed.

Police investigations are ongoing as authorities work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“Investigations are underway, and police are continuing to obtain witness statements,” said Masondo.

