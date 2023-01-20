Various areas around Joburg affected by emergency shutdown

Johannesburg Water has issued an update about the status of water supply in and around the city.

This after the City of Johannesburg water entity started implementing an emergency shutdown to investigate a low flow at the Honeydew reservoir.

“The specialist electromechanical team will isolate the inlet of the reservoir and inspect the relevant valves to identify the cause of low flow into the system,” said Johannesburg Water.

Areas expected to be affected by the emergency shutdown include: Zandspruit, Cosmo City, Sonnedal, Northriding, Hoogland, Sundowner, Northgate, Boundary Park, Laserpark, Honeypark, Randparkrif, Bromhof, Northwold, Olivedale, Boskruin, Sharonlea, Kyasands, Noordhang, Kelland, Honeydew Manor, Golden Harvest and Honeydew.

The entity estimated the completion time to be at 8pm, and said a further update will be sent out to customers.

#JoburgUpdates Daily water supply system status updates: Friday, 20 January 2023 (Morning) ^K pic.twitter.com/SLaBomP5aX — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) January 20, 2023

It further pleaded with residents to observe level-one water restrictions. The restrictions, which came into effect on September 1 2022, are expected to last until the end of March.

They prohibit the use of hosepipes to water gardens, wash cars, and clean the driveways. The entity is calling on residents to use grey water instead, saying this is to make sure that the systems are kept stable throughout the coming months.

