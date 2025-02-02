Vehicle theft syndicate busted in North West

A North West police task team cracked a motor vehicle theft syndicate on Thursday, the spokesperson has claimed.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the team arrested two members of the syndicate in Tlhabane West, near Potchefstroom, on January 30.

The syndicate stole cars in North West, Mpumalanga

He said further probing revealed that the syndicate steals vehicles in North West and Mpumalanga for various clients in Mozambique and South Africa. The cars are sold for anything from R20 000 to R35 000.

Though they remain unnamed, investigators said members of the syndicate include a former employee of a tracking company – a signal jammer and remote control specialist – and a police officer. Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Patrick Asaneng lauded the multidisciplinary team for its tireless work in unearthing the syndicate. He said the came into the radar when it stole a police officer’s car in Tlhabane on Sunday December 15 last year.

More arrests are expected and the recovery of stolen vehicles is under way. Mokgwabone said the suspects are expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday February 3. Khayelitsha pastor arrested for multiple rapes A Khayelitsha church pastor is in jail on multiple allegations of rape. Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said alleged victims have come forward. They claim the pastor assaulted and raped them between November 2025 and last month. Twigg said the complainants allege they came to the pastor for healing. He would then convince them to come stay at the church and have sexual relations with him for their healing. He said when residents found out recently, they called a meeting at which the alleged victims came forward. Twigg said the 15-, 22- and 23-year-old complainants are safe and receiving treatment as well as counselling. The 51-year-old pastor is expected in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on February 4.



