Vendors banned at Gauteng public schools amid poisoning crisis

Vendors who sell snacks to school pupils have been barred from operating in and around all schools in Gauteng.

This follows an instruction by the Gauteng department of education (GDE) to halt food sales on and near school premises until further notice.

The instruction was prompted by the continuous rise in foodborne illness cases in the province’s schools. In all cases, the pupils got violently sick after consuming snacks they bought from vendors at their schools. Some of the cases ended up with fatalities.

Increasing incidents a concern for department

In a statement released on Friday, the MEC for education, Matome Chiloane, said the fact that these occurrences have resulted in both fatalities and illnesses among pupils significantly worries the department. This follows the hospital admission of 110 pupils from Tamaho primary school in Katlehong this week.

“We are responding to this by taking prompt action to protect our [pupils’] health and welfare. To further protect the safety of learners, schools and SGBs are advised to issue a circular to parents. To encourage them to prepare meals at home instead of providing lunch money. Until the relevant authorities issue updated guidelines for food vendors,” he said.

About 19 pupils have died, while 437 have been affected in these poisoning incidents.

Additionally, schools are encouraged to engage community organisations, education stakeholders, and small business associations. This to foster collaborative efforts aimed at preventing further incidents of foodborne illness cases.

Strict requirements

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona clarified that if and when the ban gets lifted, schools must ensure that:

Only food of nutritional value is sold within or near school premises;

No expired or repackaged food items are sold to learners;

Any individual or businesses selling food to learners complies with Regulation 638 of 22 June 2018. This governs the safety and acceptability of food;

All food vendors and traders must obtain a Certificate of Acceptability. They can do this by contacting their local health department’s Environmental Health Division. And it must be done before selling any food to learners;

Food premises or stalls must be inspected and approved before operating;

SGBs are responsible for ensuring vendors’ compliance with these regulations. These include verification that all food items are properly barcoded and sourced from reputable suppliers.

Women’s league calls for action

Meanwhile, the ANC Women’s League Secretary-General Nokuthula Nqaba explained the plight of vendors in this crisis. She said they find themselves vulnerable to the tragic contamination of food that threatens children.

“They are not only sellers. But they are caregivers and community members who wish to provide safe and nutritious options for our children and families. We urge the government to declare a state of emergency and take immediate action to safeguard public health.”

