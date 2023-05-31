Veteran actor Patrick Ndlovu has died

Veteran thespian Patrick Ndlovu has died at the age of 85. Ndlovu was known for his role as the ruthless principal of Yizo Yizo, currently screening on Netflix. His most recent role was that of Sizwe Moloi on SABC 1’s drama series Zone 14.

Details surrounding Ndlovu’s death are still unclear but his agency confirmed the sad news of his untimely death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, whose acting career spanned more than four decades. We were proud to represent such a consummate professional and majestic talent. He was a kind and gentle man, always ready with a smile even when times were tough. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, family, and friends,” reads the statement.

He was born in Mohlakeng, outside Randfontein on the West Rand. His first love was not acting as he was a teen jazz musician.

