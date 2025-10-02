Veteran journalist John Bailey acquires Sunday World, Sunday Sun

The Sunday World and Sunday Sun newspapers have entered a new chapter under the ownership of veteran journalist John Bailey.

With decades of experience in the media, Bailey brings a wealth of knowledge, credibility, and forward-thinking vision to the publications.

Bailey, a respected managing editor with extensive newsroom and editorial experience at eNCA, SABC and international news organisations, said his leadership would strengthen the weekly titles’ position and guide their content into a prosperous future.

Bold vision

“The Sunday World and Sunday Sun will continue to deliver the breaking news and interesting content that readers are accustomed to. I have a bold vision for the company. And I look forward to putting it into action and introducing even more readers to the quality content being produced by the teams,” said Bailey.

His strategic acquisition combines seasoned editorial insight with strong business and managerial skills.

The transition is expected to enhance the reader experience, while also delivering greater value to advertisers. This by expanding the reach of the Sunday World and Sunday Sun in a competitive media landscape.

Bailey expressed his gratitude to the previous owners and editorial staff. He lauded their work in building the publications into the well-known and loved South African news sources.

