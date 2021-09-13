Veteran Scandal! actor undergoing prostate cancer treatment

Johannesburg- Veteran Scandal! actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng is currently undergoing prostate cancer treatment.

Scandal! took to social media to share the news about the actor’s treatment journey.

Dr Jerry Mofokeng who plays the role of the notorious gangster Neo Mogkhethi, who has now changed into a legit businessman, was diagnosed with the condition in 2019 and opened up about his condition last September.

Taking to their social media pages Scandal! shared the news of the veteran’s treatment journey.

“Jerry is going through a personal journey but the etv soapie has decided to navigate his condition in their storyline as his character will be exploring his real-life story to educate viewers about prostate cancer.”

“Did you know that Dr. Jerry Mofokeng who plays the character of Neo Mokgethi on #etvscandal is currently undergoing treatment for prostate cancer?”

“The acting veteran was diagnosed in 2019 and started his treatment thereafter. September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, watch as his character Neo and his family navigate this disease and dispel common myths about prostate cancer. Watch every weekday at 19:30 on Etv.”

In the past week, Neo got arrested for money laundering after he bought the Newtonian Hotel for his son Lerumo played by Howza.

While Neo was in police custody, he collapsed and was later rushed to hospital.

Mokgethi’s doctor shared the heartbreaking news to Lerumo about his father being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma