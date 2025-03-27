Vets sound alarm over USAID funding cut, impact on public health

The South African Veterinary Association (Sava) has voiced serious concerns following the recent termination of funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The withdrawal of the financial support has had far-reaching consequences, severely disrupting essential veterinary services and programmes that have been crucial in controlling epidemics and safeguarding public health.

The abrupt cessation of USAID’s global health initiatives has led to the closure of numerous vital projects, threatening to undo decades of progress made in animal and human health.

USAID’s efforts have not only been central to improving human health but have also been a key component of the One Health approach, which recognises the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health.

By funding critical initiatives in South Africa, USAID has been a major player in addressing zoonotic diseases, illnesses that can be transmitted between animals and humans.

With the loss of funding, South Africa faces a severe challenge in maintaining effective disease surveillance and managing public health threats that originate in animals.

Shortage of veterinarians

Dr Paul van der Merwe, the interim managing director of Sava, said: “This funding loss jeopardises the entire ecosystem of disease control.

“Zoonotic diseases, such as avian influenza and foot-and-mouth disease, are not only threats to animal health but also pose significant risks to public health and food security. The lack of USAID support now places both animal and human health at greater risk.”

In addition to the funding cut, South Africa is grappling with a critical shortage of veterinarians. Over 100 professionals leave the country each year in search of better opportunities abroad.

This has exacerbated the nation’s capacity to address emerging threats, leaving it with a ratio of about 60 veterinarians per million people, far below the international standard of 200 to 400 per million.

The shortage of trained veterinary personnel is particularly concerning when it comes to managing outbreaks of diseases that have direct economic and health consequences, such as avian influenza and foot-and-mouth disease.

These outbreaks not only threaten food security but also carry the potential to disrupt trade and the agricultural sector, further damaging South Africa’s economy.

Government intervention sought

“The combination of reduced international aid and a dwindling veterinary workforce presents a major threat to South Africa’s public health infrastructure,” said Van der Merwe.

“Without immediate intervention to retain veterinary professionals and secure alternative funding sources, we are at a heightened risk of disease outbreaks, compromised food safety, and significant economic repercussions.”

As the situation unfolds, Sava has called for urgent government intervention, not only to replace the lost funding but also to develop strategies that will help retain and attract skilled veterinarians to the country.

The future of South Africa’s ability to protect both animal and human health depends on a swift and coordinated response to this emerging crisis.

