Victim in Durban CBD ‘xenophobic’ attack doing well, says Ghana minister

The man seen being whipped with sjamboks and punched during a shocking assault in Durban’s CBD in KwaZulu-Natal is “doing very well,” according to Ghana’s minister for foreign affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The victim was reportedly a Ghanaian national and featured in a video that spread widely on Tuesday as protesters claiming links with the March & March movement moved through the Durban CBD, shutting down shops believed to belong to foreign nationals.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, Ablakwa said he had personally raised the matter with South Africa’s government.

“I have this morning held a telephone conversation with my South African counterpart, His Excellency Ronald Lamola,” said Ablakwa.

He said he contacted Lamola over “trending videos about Ghanaians coming under extremely disturbing xenophobic attacks in South Africa”.

Ablakwa said Lamola had shown concern and promised action.

“The South African foreign minister has expressed his empathy with the victims and promised full-scale investigations into the depressing incidents,” he said.

Pan-African love and solidarity

The Ghanaian minister said officials had managed to trace the man at the centre of the viral footage.

“I am gladdened that so far colleagues in our diplomatic mission have located the main victim in the viral video and are offering consular assistance. He is doing very well,” said Ablakwa.

He also sought to calm fears among Ghanaians at home and abroad.

“No Ghanaian life has been lost. We urge calm and confidence in our collective capacity to protect Ghanaians,” he said.

He added that the attacks should not destroy unity on the continent.

“May these regrettable incidents never quench our Pan-African love and solidarity for each other,” said Ablakwa.

Meanwhile, eThekwini Metro Police told Sunday World that authorities were working with other law enforcement agencies to restore order and determine the facts behind the protests.

“The city is working in close coordination with relevant law enforcement agencies, including the South African Police Service and the Metro Police, to establish the full details surrounding the protest action,” said spokesperson Victor Zungu.

Officers deployed in CBD

Zungu warned that while the city protects protest rights, it will not tolerate intimidation and disruption.

“Any conduct that seeks to intimidate members of the public, unlawfully interfere with business operations, or disrupt the movement of people and goods within the city will not be permitted,” he said.

He said officers had been deployed across key parts of the CBD.

“Metro police officers have been deployed to identified areas to maintain public order, ensure safety, and safeguard the rights of residents, commuters, and businesses operating within the CBD,” said Zungu.

The demonstrations have raised fresh concerns about xenophobic violence in South Africa, where tensions over jobs, crime, and immigration have periodically exploded into attacks on foreign nationals.

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