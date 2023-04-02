Virtual attendance of Brics summit best option to keep Putin out of jail

The South African government has concocted a plan to save Russian President Vladimir Putin from being arrested should he land in the country.

Sunday World has learnt that Putin won’t travel to South Africa to attend the upcoming Brics summit as legal opinion offered to the government leans towards a hybrid sitting, which will enable him to participate virtually without fear of arrest.

The proposals for the summit scheduled for August in Durban are due for approval by cabinet and the diplomatic experts advising the government do not foresee resistance to the option to virtually connect with Putin from Moscow.

Cabinet would be hard-pressed to reject the hybrid session option since case law dictates that law enforcement authorities should detain Putin if he lands in the country with an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant on his head, according to diplomatic experts.

Other considerations include that even without the ICC warrant, Putin would not want to risk long distance travel, especially in a neutral territory like South Africa, where it could be a security nightmare. The existing anti-Putin sentiments on the back of the Ukraine conflict would lead to co-ordinated pickets that would irritate him.

A long-serving diplomat said that the 2016 Supreme Court of Appeals judgment on the warrant against former Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir remained instructive even after he evaded arrest with the help of the government. “Our country remains a signatory to the Rome Statute. There is no way we can avoid the consequences of this particular action.”

The Supreme Court then ruled that the government’s failure to arrest and detain Al Bashir was unlawful.

The ICC issued Putin’s arrest warrant on March 17. The court’s findings include the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children and unlawful transfers of Ukrainians to the Russian Federation.

The Brics summit will focus on economic growth and international cooperation between member countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. A hybrid session would ensure that the members still have the chance to discuss the key issues while minimising any risk Putin faces.

“The issue can only be dealt with one way. There’s no getting around it,” said a government-linked expert. “Putin would also not want to risk travelling because South Africa has legal obligations.”

Sunday World heard that India, which is currently chairing the G20 and scheduled to host a major sitting in September, was having a similar conversation with Moscow to avoid Putin being arrested in New Delhi.

Moscow was expected to be amenable to the approach.

“It is not the fault of South Africa. Moscow understands that this is the fault of people trying to sabotage the summit, so there is no crisis. Maintaining this approach will not cause diplomatic friction.”

The source labelled the alleged saboteurs as people in “Washington and other capitals in the West”.

South Africa would have to tap into the past experience of hosting successful virtual sittings during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Major multilateral forums always have outcome documents and communiques prepared way in advance by officials and ministers.

When heads of state gather, it is to endorse the decisions that have been recommended by senior officials and ministers. As long as the decisions are approved, the summit will still be a success”.

The diplomatic expert said: “There will only be one head of state participating virtually from the capital of the country he belongs to. I do not think that cabinet will have a different opinion.”

Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said: “A legal opinion on the matter will be tabled before cabinet for a discussion. Cabinet will then provide guidance on the way forward.”

Russian ambassador to South Africa Ilya Rogachev did not respond to our questions.

