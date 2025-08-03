Vusi “Cat” Matlala luxury watches ‘missing’ after raid 

Two expensive wristwatches that police allegedly seized from murder-accused businessman Vusi “Cat” Matlala during a raid on his residence have gone missing, and authorities have not explained their whereabouts.

The claims are corroborated by a letter on Monday written to the police by his lawyers, Victor Nkhwashu Attorneys.

A request has been made for the return of the luxury timepieces and Sunday World understands that the police have claimed ignorance, however, the matter is likely to come under the spotlight as the flamboyant businessman has threatened urgent legal action dealing generally with the lack of key disclosures from the law enforcement authorities.

The explosive titbits were revealed by several sources close to Matlala’s investigations, who alleged the police swooped on Matlala’s office and residence in December last year and confiscated several items. The items, said the person, include Matlala’s business firearms, mobile phones and jewellery.

The source said the phones and firearms were returned to Matlala in late December last year. “But the two luxury watches, which the police deny knowledge of, were not booked in the SAPS13 with the other items. The SAPS13 refers to an exhibit register police use for recording and managing seized or recovered goods.”

The person’s allegations were corroborated by Matlala’s lawyer’s letter leaked to Sunday World by sources with deep contacts in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

In a letter addressed to the director of public prosecutions in Gauteng North, Advocate Elizabeth Le Roux, Matlala’s lawyer Victor Nkhwashu is demanding that the police give feedback on the forensic analysis into the confiscated items.

Nkhwashu, who is representing Matlala and his wife, Tsakani, gave the state until Wednesday to comply with Matlala’s demands or face court action.

The two were nabbed in connection with the alleged plot to kill influencer Tebogo Thobejane, who is Matlala’s ex-lover and Tsakani’s former friend.

“We are also instructed to request copies of search warrants, affidavits in support of the application for such warrants, as well as the outcome(s) of the investigation conducted on all the items seized by the investigating officers when they searched and seized items… Our instructions are to approach a higher court for appropriate relief at this early stage to protect his constitutional rights to a fair trial…” read the letter.

Matlala’s lawyers also stated that their client also requested “all the information pertaining to this case, which was aired by the South African Police Services (the state), through the Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, on 6 July 2025, to form part of the disclosure of the outstanding information”.

The request included the information or items ostensibly handed to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, a permanent unit within the National Prosecuting Authority.

“Despite not having complied with both the agreement and the order of court, the state is afforded until close of business on 30 July 2025 to remedy its obligations herein.”

The lawyers said Matlala was “particularly aggrieved about the lackadaisical manner in which the state is going about the prosecution of this matter”.

“Firstly, the state effects an arrest on a case that was reported almost two years ago and still requests indulgences for investigations. Secondly, it prepares a bail affidavit on information that is not contained in the docket, which it has subsequently disclosed to the accused.

“Thirdly, the state relies on and makes use of WhatsApp messages and voice notes that are not disclosed to the accused. Fourthly, the state relies on information gathered following the execution of J51 and J50 warrants of arrest, but refuses or fails to discover the said information, as well as the affidavits in support of obtaining such warrants of arrest for the accused on agreed timelines. To mention but a few anomalies.”

Matlala’s lawyers expressed shock and dismay that the media houses were already reporting about the details of cases that the state intends to add against their client. “We hope that there is no truth to the media reports, as that has already tainted and compromised our client’s rights to a fair and just trial,” the lawyers added.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe encouraged the complainant to open a case of theft against the police and “we will take it from there.”

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane declined to comment.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content