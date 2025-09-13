Vusi Nova relives the past in new album, Promises

Singer and songwriter Vusi Nova released a 13-track album Promises in an intimate gathering with friends and media at his northern suburbs home in Johannesburg on Friday.

He is understandably excited about the release of this particular album.

“The all-around theme is staying true to the promises you made to yourself, family, and those close to you.

“Promises are about remembrance and keeping your word,” he told Sunday World.

He started working on some of the songs about a year ago, but kept them in the bank.

When the time to release the music came, he was ready.

International collaboration

In Promises, Vusi Nova features Afro Soul singer Kwanda, Ssips, male trio 047, Nathan, and PTK Music.

He narrates a story of patience and time in new music. “Being patient with myself and the promises I made to myself,” he said.

“I wish for people to remember the promises they made to their families, lovers, friends, and anyone [else]. It really is a heartfelt, deep, and warm project.”

In the song Black Sweater he features Grammy winner Anthony Hamilton.

“He was such a pleasure to work with,” Nova said.

“We had been communicating for a long time, and talking about one day working together,” he said.

“Things came together when he was in the country for a women’s day event. What a talent, a maverick, and I was so happy.”

Going back in time

He said writing this album has been an emotional rollercoaster. He had to recall promises he made to himself, his family – particularly his late mom.

“I cried a lot while making this music,” he said.

It was a beautiful journey of healing, and there is not a single human being who won’t be moved by the honesty and heartfelt lyrics, he said.

“But above all, this album also speaks to the promises of God and how they always stay true.”