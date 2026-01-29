Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, co-accused back in court for attempted murder

The attempted murder case against alleged drug cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his four co-accused has been transferred to the Johannesburg High Court, where the matter is set to resume on Thursday, 29 January (today), for trial preparations.

Matlala (49), his wife Tsakani Matlala (36), alleged hitmen Musa Kekana (35) and Tiego Floyd Mabusela (47), and Nthabiseng Nzama (23) appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in 2025, where the transfer was confirmed.

The group faces charges linked to the attempted murder of Matlala’s former partner, television actress and influencer Tebogo Thobejane. During proceedings in 2025, the court ordered that two Pretoria-based dockets be centralised into the current matter. This prompted the move to the High Court.

Charges linked to hit on Matlala’s ex

They face a range of charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud and money laundering and defeating the ends of justice, all linked to an alleged hit on Thobejane.

Nzama, who is Mabusela’s daughter, is charged with money laundering. The state alleges that she facilitated transfers of funds between accounts, knowing the money was derived from criminal activity.

Tsakani and Nzama are out on R20, 000 and R10, 000 bail respectively. Kekana, Mabusela and Matlala remain in custody. Kekana and Mabusela abandoned their bail applications, while Matlala was denied bail in October.

Three counts of attempted murder relate to injuries sustained by Thobejane and her friends. She was in the car with her friends Anele Malinga and Khumbulani Ncube. The state alleges the accused conspired to kill Thobejane between October 12 and October 17, 2023. They later opened fire on the vehicle in which the three women were travelling.

On the night of October 17, 2023, the trio were driving in a black BMW when it was sprayed with bullets. The incident happened at the corner of Bryanston and Wilton drives in Johannesburg between 10pm and 10.30pm. Thobejane was shot in the foot, while Malinga sustained a spinal cord injury that left her paralysed.

Following the shooting, Thobejane fled the country, citing fears for her life. She is currently living at an undisclosed location abroad. She has accused Matlala of orchestrating the attack, an allegation he has denied.

Two additional dockets

The case has been broadened to include two additional Pretoria dockets. These are linked to the August 2022 shooting of taxi owner Joe Sibanyoni outside the Centurion Golf Estate, and the January 2024 shooting of Seunkie Mokubong, also known as DJ Vettys, in Pretoria West.

The state is expected to pursue charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder against Matlala and his co-accused in relation to both incidents when the matter comes before the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday (today).

