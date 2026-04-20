Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala remains behind bars at Pretoria prison

Controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala will remain behind bars at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre after the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court ruled on Monday that he should stay in custody while his legal team continues consultations.

Matlala is at the centre of a R360-million South African Police Service (SAPS) health tender scandal, which has drawn significant public attention due to the involvement of senior law enforcement officials.

He appeared in court as accused number one in a case that has exposed alleged corruption within the procurement processes of SAPS.

The charges relate to the alleged irregular awarding of a lucrative contract to Matlala’s company Medicare24 to provide healthcare services to members of the police service.

Prosecutors argue that someone manipulated the tender process, raising serious concerns about governance and accountability within one of the country’s most critical institutions.

While several of Matlala’s co-accused have received bail in previous court appearances, the court has repeatedly denied him release.

The court has maintained that he poses both a flight risk and a potential danger to society, factors that have significantly influenced his bid for freedom.

Separate attempted murder charges

During proceedings, it also emerged that Matlala intends to approach the Johannesburg High Court on April 28.

He plans to file an application to compel the Department of Correctional Services to detain him specifically at Kgosi Mampuru, where he is currently being held under high-security conditions.

The state said: “I submit to your worship that there will be no prejudice against the matter against Mr Matlala, so the postponement will allow Matlala to join the other accused and, by that time, the legal representatives of Matlala and the state to conclude consultative processes.”

The matter was postponed to May 13, 2026, to allow for further investigations and consultations between the parties.

Legal experts expect the case to be protracted, given its complexity and the number of accused involved.

In addition to the corruption case, Matlala is also facing separate attempted murder charges, which have already been transferred to the Johannesburg High Court.

He has remained in custody since late 2025 as his legal battles continue to unfold across multiple fronts.

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