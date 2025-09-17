Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala slipped back into South Africa from Swaziland ‘illegally’

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala re-entered South Africa from his trip to Swaziland without using legal ports of entry.

This means that movement control officials still classify Matlala as being in Swaziland, though he is in South Africa.

The revelation came during Matlala’s bail hearing at the Alexandra Magistrate’s court on Wednesday. The state denied his bail application, citing his flight risk.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe disclosed that Matlala, who possesses South African and Swaziland identity documents, crossed the border into Swaziland in April 2024 and was not detected by Home Affairs immigration officials upon his return to the country.

Matlala is a flight risk

“In terms of movement control, it shows that Cat Matlala is in Swaziland because in April 2024 he crossed the border, and we have proof that his passport was stamped,” according to Mathe.

“He is currently in Swaziland, so that makes him a flight risk because, according to movement control, he is not in South Africa but in Swaziland.”

The 48-year-old businessman was brought to court in a police Nyala and was escorted inside the court building by heavily armed cops.

He was dressed in a black suit with silver clippings and Dolce and Gabbana pointy black shoes, while his ankles were tied.

The SAPS welcomed the court’s decision to deny bail.

Mathe stated that granting bail would significantly jeopardise the safety of both investigators and witnesses.

“The investigators’ lives are at risk, and we have had to beef up security for them. This is why we support denying him bail; he is a dangerous man,” she added.

Found in possession of cellphone

Matlala’s legal troubles deepened as Magistrate Systa Prinsloo highlighted his possession of a cellphone while in custody, suggesting his ability to intimidate witnesses.

Despite Matlala’s claims in his bail application that he is a father of nine, a husband, and an employer responsible for salaries totalling nearly R2-million, the court remained unconvinced of his commitment not to evade trial.

Mathe also revealed that the SAPS is continuing its investigation, with the possibility of additional charges against Matlala.

“There are 10 attempted murder charges against Matlala, and we are confident of those cases. We have three firearms that we have seized and have linked to 18 cases,” she said.

The case has been postponed to October 7 at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, where further developments are expected as investigators continue to build their case against the embattled businessman.

