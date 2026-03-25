Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala temporarily abandons bail in R228m corrupt SAPS tender

- Advertisement -

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala on Wednesday abandoned his bid for bail when he appeared alongside 15 co-accused in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in connection with a controversial R228-million SAPS tender linked to services at a police training college.

Matlala, who is already in custody on separate charges, faces fresh allegations that he made payments totalling R300 000 to one of the accused, a police officer identified in court as Accused 4.

According to the state, the officer, who acted as an end user in the tender process, received three payments of R100 000 each through various channels.

She faces a charge of corruption, while other accused, including a quality assurer and members of the bid evaluation committee, have been charged with fraud relating to their role in the tender process.

More suspects arrested

The case follows a coordinated operation by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption on Tuesday, which led to the arrest of 15 additional suspects linked to the same SAPS tender.

- Advertisement -

It was clarified in court that the value of the tender is R228-million.

The group includes members of the bid evaluation committee, a quality assurer and police officials allegedly involved in processing and approving the contract.

Their arrests mark a significant escalation in the probe, signalling a shift from commission testimony to targeted criminal enforcement against those accused of manipulating procurement processes for personal gain.

Prosecutors told the court they have written confirmation placing the charges within Schedule 5 of the Criminal Procedure Act, a classification that imposes stricter bail conditions.

- Advertisement -

The state indicated it would oppose bail for Matlala, citing his current incarceration. His legal representative confirmed that he is being held at eBongweni Correctional Centre in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal, and had been transported to Pretoria to face the new charges.

Matlala’s lawyer told the court he needed time to consult his client and engage the National Prosecuting Authority on the charges.

He initially requested a postponement to April 3, but the court flagged the date as a public holiday, forcing a revised postponement to April 7.

The court was informed that Matlala would not be applying for bail on that date, as his legal team still needs to take proper instructions.

Probe into SAPS procurement

The case forms part of a widening corruption probe into SAPS procurement, which has already seen 12 high-ranking police officers arrested following the establishment of a commission of inquiry by President Cyril Ramaphosa into alleged infiltration within the police service.

At the centre of the broader investigation is the now-cancelled Medicare 24 tender, awarded in July 2024 for health-risk management services to SAPS members and scrapped in April 2025 by on-special-leave police minister Senzo Mchunu after an internal audit uncovered irregularities.

The fallout from the tender has extended beyond procurement concerns into allegations of influence, interference and possible capture within senior police ranks.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has made submissions to the Madlanga commission and parliament’s ad hoc committee, linking senior SAPS officials to alleged corruption relating to the tender.

The controversy has also drawn in acting deputy national commissioner for crime detection, Lieutenant-General Hilda Khosi Senthumule, whose name surfaced during commission proceedings tied to the Medicare 24 investigation.

Suspended deputy national commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya alleged that Senthumule may have benefited from Matlala, including claims that he funded a cosmetic procedure known as a Brazilian butt lift for her.

The allegations remain unproven, and Senthumule has denied receiving any benefits from Matlala.

As the matter returns to court in April, the case against Matlala and his co-accused is expected to test not only the strength of the state’s evidence but also the depth of alleged corruption within SAPS procurement structures.

Other accused in the matter submitted affidavits in support of their bail applications.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content