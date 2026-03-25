Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s cancelled R360m tender lands 12 cops behind bars

Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the infiltration of the South African Police Service (SAPS) has resulted in the arrest of 12 high-ranking police officers linked to Vusi “Cat” Matlala’s cancelled R360-million tender.

The arrests, executed by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, also include a company director tied to the controversial Medicare 24 deal, now at the centre of a widening corruption probe.

All the accused are expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on charges of corruption, fraud, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The case stems from the awarding of a tender to Medicare 24, a private company contracted to provide health-risk management services to police officers, including medical assessments, injury-on-duty evaluations, and wellness programmes.

The contract, initially valued at about R360-million, has been mired in controversy from its inception. Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who is on special leave, cancelled the tender in April 2025 following an internal audit that uncovered irregularities in the procurement process.

Mchunu linked to corruption

The cancellation followed an earlier July 2024 award for services at a Pretoria police college, a deal that later became part of a broader and highly contentious investigation into SAPS procurement practices.

At the centre of the saga is controversial businessman Matlala, whose links to the Medicare 24 network have drawn sustained scrutiny from investigators, the Madlanga commission and parliament’s ad hoc committee.

The matter has since escalated beyond procurement concerns into a question of institutional integrity.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made submissions to the commission and the ad hoc committee, linking senior officers and Mchunu to corruption relating to the tender.

However, Mchunu has denied having links with Matlala and told both inquisitorial bodies that he cancelled the tender because it was not aligned to procurement prescripts, despite insinuations that he fell out with Matlala over the funding of his presidential ambitions.

The controversy has also pulled in acting deputy national commissioner for crime detection Lieutenant-General Hilda Khosi Senthumule, whose name surfaced during proceedings linked to the Medicare 24 investigation.

Senthumule, who has appeared before the Madlanga commission and the ad hoc committee, was implicated by suspended deputy national commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, who alleged that she may have benefited from Matlala.

Brazilian butt lift

Sibiya claimed that Matlala funded a cosmetic procedure known as a Brazilian butt lift, according to his testimony.

Senthumule has strongly denied the claims, telling parliament that she was in a romantic relationship with Matlala and received money from him as his girlfriend.

The arrests of senior officers signify a pivotal moment in Ramaphosa’s decision to allow the inquiry to proceed publicly.

Unlike routine fraud cases, this investigation reaches into the command layer of policing, where compliance is enforced, not negotiated.

The alleged involvement of high-ranking officials indicates a potential compromise of systems designed to protect public funds from within.

As the commission continues its work, the Medicare 24 saga is rapidly evolving into a crucial test of whether South Africa’s law enforcement agencies can purge themselves from within or remain trapped in a cycle where power safeguards power, and accountability is delayed, if it arrives at all.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content