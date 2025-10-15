Vusimuzi Matlala, KZN Hawks head discussed property deal for son

Alleged drug cartel member and controversial tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona allegedly discussed Matlala buying a Pretoria property for Senona’s son Thato.

This was revealed on Tuesday at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system, sitting at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

The commission is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

During open proceedings on Tuesday, evidence leader Adv Adila Hassim SC was reading Witness X’s statement into the record.

Due to Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo falling ill, Witness X’s statement was continuing from where Khumalo left off with his testimony on September 30.

Focus on WhatsApp chats

Khumalo is the South African Police Service (SAPS) national head of crime intelligence. He is also project leader of the KZN SAPS Political Killings Task Team.

Witness X’s statement took the commission through the WhatsApp chats between Matlala and Senona.

The chats between Matlala and Senona took place between December 22 2024 and May 14 2025. The chats were beamed on a screen at the commission for all to see.

Witness X’s statement stated that chats reveal that there is a beneficial relationship between Matlala and Senona.

The statement said Senona has an interest in protecting Matlala.

It said that Senona has shared institutional and confidential police information with Matlala.

In his statement, Witness X said Matlala and Senona were discussing facilitating a property deal for Senona’s son, Thato.

The discussion was on Senona getting Matlala to buy Thato a two-bedroom apartment in Menlyn, Pretoria.

Witness X’s statement states that he does not know if the purchase of the property was concluded.

Political Killings Task Team

His statement further states that Senona forwarded to Matlala Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s December 31 2024 letter disbanding the Political Killings Task Team.

The chats reveal that Senona shared an eNCA article with Matlala stating that KZN provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is not interested in the vacant national Hawks head post that was advertised.

Furthermore, in the chats, Senona tells Matlala that he must challenge the SAPS’ decision to terminate his R360-million three-year tender with the SAPS.

Moreover, Witness X’s statement covers chats between Matlala and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) acting police chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

The chats are for the period between February 13 2025 and May 12 2025.

The chats show that in March Matlala contacted Mkhwanazi and asked him to “assist” and “intervene” in a situation whereby his driver was arrested for exceeding the speed limit while driving. The driver, Given Makofane, was driving 90 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Witness X’s statement states that Mkhwanazi sent Matlala a voice note. In it, he said “the person was arrested and placed at the police station in the morning. He was released on bail and will only pay a fine”.

Matlala responded to the voice note by saying: “It’s okay ngamla, he is out already, thanks though [sic].”

Witness X’s statement stated that Makofane is “Matlala’s right-hand man”. He has been arrested and charged in at least eight cases. The cases include fraud, robbery with firearm and possession of stolen properties.

Matlala’s private vehicles

Six of the cases were withdrawn, and for the other two cases Makofane was found guilty.

During his Madlanga Commission testimony in September, Mkhwanazi said Julius Mkhwanazi took Matlala’s private vehicles and registered them as vehicles of the EMPD.

Mkhwanazi said Julius Mkhwanazi fitted Matlala’s private vehicles with the state blue lights.

Julius Mkhwanazi is currently on special leave.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Madlanga ruled that Witness X’s testimony will be heard through Hassim reading his statement into the record.

Previously, Madlanga had ruled that Witness X will testify remotely through an intermediary. However, the remote testimony was stopped due to concerns over Witness X’s safety.

The commission adjourned for the day after the conclusion of the reading of Witness X’s statement into the record.

Hearings resume Thursday

The commission will resume its hearings on Thursday at 9.30am.

The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa on July 13. This was after Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive media briefing on July 6. During the briefing, he said politicians in parliament, police officers, metro police officers, correctional service officials, prosecutors and members of the judiciary in Gauteng are part of a criminal syndicate in Gauteng. And that they are controlled by drug cartels and business people in Gauteng.

