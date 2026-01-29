Vusimuzi Matlala pre-trial hearing postponed as court awaits detention clarity

The pre-trial hearing of controversial businessman and alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his co-accused, including his wife Tsakani Matlala, has been postponed in the Johannesburg High Court.

The matter was adjourned to February 6 to allow the court to receive clarity on whether Matlala can lawfully continue to be detained in Gauteng while awaiting trial.

Matlala faces multiple counts of attempted murder alongside his co-accused. These arise from a series of alleged hit-style shootings in Gauteng and Pretoria.

Matlala, co-accused face various charges

He is charged together with Tsakani, alleged hitmen Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela, and Nthabiseng Nzama. The charges include attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, money laundering and defeating the ends of justice.

Matlala’s advocate, Annetene van Heever, told the court that the defence is awaiting clarity from Correctional Services and the Department of Justice on whether her client can lawfully continue to be detained in Gauteng. She cited administrative and jurisdictional concerns raised during the proceedings.

State to decide on detention place

Van Heever said the matter could not proceed meaningfully until the court is furnished with a formal report confirming Matlala’s detention status and the correctional facility in which he is being held. And she added that the postponement was necessary to ensure that Matlala’s constitutional rights are not infringed while the state finalises its position.

However, state prosecutor Elize le Roux told the court that she had also learnt, through a press release issued by the Department of Correctional Services, that Matlala had been moved overnight to the Kokstad Correctional Facility.

Attempted murder on ex-girlfriend

The state alleges that Matlala orchestrated the attempted murder of his former partner, television actress and influencer Tebogo Thobejane, in October 2023. Thobejane and two friends, Anele Malinga and Khumbulani Ncube, were ambushed while travelling in a black BMW in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

During the shooting, Thobejane was wounded in the foot. Malinga sustained a spinal cord injury that left her paralysed. Following the attack, Thobejane fled the country. And she is currently living at an undisclosed location abroad due to safety concerns.

Matlala has denied any involvement in the attack.

The high court has consolidated two additional Pretoria dockets into the matter. These relate to the August 2022 shooting of taxi businessman Joe Sibanyoni. He was shot outside the Centurion Golf Estate. And the January 2024 shooting of Pretoria West entertainer Seunkie “DJ Vettys” Mokubong.

More charges being pursued

The state is expected to pursue further counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. All in connection with these incidents.

Tsakani and Nzama remain out on bail of R20,000 and R10,000, respectively. Kekana, Mabusela and Vusimuzi remain in custody. Kekana and Mabusela previously abandoned their bail applications, while Matlala was denied bail in October.

The matter returns to the Johannesburg High Court on February 6 for further pre-trial proceedings.

