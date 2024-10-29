VW unveils plans to close three plants in Germany, slash wages

WOLFSBURG – Car giant Volkswagen intends to close at least three plants in Germany and cut tens of thousands of jobs, the leader of the firm’s works council told VW employees on Monday, prompting top executives to say VW had to make changes to stay competitive.

All the other VW plants in Germany will be downsized under the plan from management, Daniela Cavallo said at an event in Wolfsburg, where VW has its headquarters. Bosses were also planning an across-the-board pay cut, the works council leader said.

Cavallo and other labour leaders at VW vowed fierce resistance to cutbacks.

Executives at the carmaking giant argued that high costs at German plants make deep cuts necessary but did not comment directly on reports of plant closures.

“We cannot continue as before,” Thomas Schäfer, the top executive at the Volkswagen car brand, said in a statement on Monday.

Plants not productive enough

“We are not productive enough at our German sites and our factory costs are currently 25% to 50% higher than we had planned. This means that individual German plants are twice as expensive as the competition.”

Schäfer and other VW executives, however, did not provide details about what cuts are needed or address Cavallo’s comments.

Cavallo issued a warning during her remarks. “I can only warn all board members and everyone at the top of the company—don’t mess with us, with the VW workforce,” she said to applause from employees in Wolfsburg.

The IG Metall trade union, which represents most of VW’s plant workers in Germany, also vowed to oppose any plant closures.

“This is a deep stab in the heart of the hard-working VW workforce,” said IG Metall’s Thorsten Gröger, the trade union’s district manager in the western state of Lower Saxony, where VW is based.

“We want to secure locations, capacity utilisation, and employment in the long term. If the management wants to herald the end of Germany, they must expect resistance that they cannot imagine!” said Gröger.

Company in a dire situation

“Without comprehensive measures to regain competitiveness, we will not be able to afford significant investments in the future,” Volkswagen’s human resources chief Gunnar Kilian said in the management statement.

Kilian did not provide any details about any specific cost-cutting measures the carmaker is considering.

“The fact is the situation is serious and the responsibility of the negotiating partners is enormous,” Kilian said.

“The discussion about the future of Volkswagen AG should first be conducted internally with our negotiating partners,” he added.

Schäfer said that Volkswagen’s aim remains to increase the return on sales to 6.5% by 2026, which he contended is the only way to finance necessary future investments.

Company bosses must present vision

Cavallo on Monday again called on Volkswagen bosses to present a vision for the future of VW instead of individual cost-cutting measures.

“With us, there will be no salami-slicing tactics. No partial solutions and no lazy compromises. We are looking for an overall package,” she said. “Anything else will not work with us!”

The VW plant in Osnabrück, which recently lost a hoped-for follow-up order from Porsche, is particularly at risk of closure, according to the works council. Porsche is likewise a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group, which also owns Audi, Škoda, SEAT and other brands in addition to the core Volkswagen brand.

Cavallo said that VW executives are also planning mass layoffs, with entire departments at risk of closure or relocation abroad.

“All German VW plants are affected by these plans. None of them are safe,” said Cavallo, without giving any further details.

End of job security deal

VW employs around 120,000 people in Germany, around half of whom work at the brand’s headquarters and main plant in the northern German city of Wolfsburg.

The VW brand operates a total of 10 plants in Germany, six of which are in Lower Saxony, three in the eastern state of Saxony, and one in the western state of Hesse.

In September, VW terminated a long-standing job security deal with labour unions that had been in place for more than 30 years. Layoffs are now possible from mid-2025.

Volkswagen has never closed a plant in Germany and has not closed a plant anywhere in the world in more than three decades.

The September announcement was major news across Germany, where it has been seen as a troubling sign for the country’s economy as a whole.

Government urges protection for workers

Soon after the works council announcement, the German government urged Volkswagen to protect jobs.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz believed “possibly false decisions made in the past by management should not come at the expense of workers,” his spokesman said.

Executives from VW’s parent company are scheduled to meet labour negotiators from the IG Metall trade union on Wednesday for a second round of talks on a new collective bargaining deal.

At an initial meeting in September, Volkswagen flatly rejected IG Metall’s demands for a 7% pay increase and insisted on savings instead.

But Cavallo said on Monday that VW is now demanding a 10% pay cut and no other pay raises for the next two years.

“We expect Volkswagen and its board of management to outline viable concepts for the future at the negotiating table instead of fantasies of cutbacks, where the employer side has so far presented little more than empty phrases,” said IG Metall’s Gröger. – dpa

